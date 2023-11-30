Atishi inspects Okhla wastewater treatment plant, pulls up officials for project's delay

New Delhi: With the construction of Asia's largest wastewater treatment plant in Okhla, capable of treating 564 million liters of sewage daily, Water Minister Atishi, during her inspection of the final phase of the project on Thursday, spoke about its role as a game-changer in the campaign to rejuvenate the Yamuna River.

Atishi said that the plant, once operational, will significantly reduce the direct discharge of sewage into the Yamuna. With a treatment capacity of 564 MLD, the plant aims to bring down the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level of the polluted water to 10.

Treated water from the plant will not only contribute to Yamuna's cleanliness but also find utility in gardening and other purposes.

However, the Minister expressed concern over the project's delay and directed officials to expedite the remaining work, setting a new timeline for completion by the end of the year.

She demanded weekly progress reports, underscoring the project's vital role in the Kejriwal Government's priority to clean the Yamuna.

The wastewater treatment plant, expected to benefit 40 lakh people in Delhi, will handle sewage from significant parts of Central and South Delhi.

Using advanced technologies, including UV treatment, the plant will reduce BOD levels before releasing purified water into the Yamuna.

Notably, the plant is set to treat 15 to 20 per cent of Delhi's sewage, presenting a substantial step towards environmental sustainability. Moreover, the plant will generate 4.8 megawatts of electricity through the production of biogas from sewage sludge, fulfilling half of its energy needs and contributing to green energy initiatives.