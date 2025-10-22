Attacks on doctors not acceptable in civilised society: Bengal Governor

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose, on Wednesday, reacted strongly to the assault of a lady junior doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district by a home guard earlier this week and claimed that the attack on doctors was simply unacceptable in a civilised society.

“Doctors are the lifeline of our society and dedicate their whole lives to treating us when required. Violence against doctors is neither a civilised behaviour nor is it desirable,” read a media statement issued by the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, quoting the Governor.

The Governor, at the same time, had urged “everyone to be aware of the sterling role that doctors play in ensuring treatment and care of those in need”.

The principal accused in the assault of the lady junior doctor attached to Uluberia Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Government Medical College and Hospital at Uluberia in Howrah district on Monday afternoon was Sheikh Babulal, a traffic home guard posted with Uluberia Traffic Guard in Howrah district, and he was also known as a local Trinamool Congress strongman.

He is currently in police custody, and has also been relieved from his duty as a traffic home guard.

To recall, the female junior doctor was working in the maternity ward at the time she was attacked on Monday evening. After examining the traffic home guard's relative, she went to the hospital restroom and was sitting there when Babulal, along with the others, attacked her.

The junior doctor alleged that one of the attackers twisted her hand while the other allegedly slapped her on the neck. It is alleged that some of the group, reportedly Babulal, even threatened to rape her and kill her. Later, the ward nurse and other staff rescued her from the attackers.

The junior doctor lodged a written complaint with the Uluberia police station on Monday night. Based on her complaint, the police started investigating the incident. After the initial investigation, three persons, including Babulal, were arrested on Tuesday morning.



