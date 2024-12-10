Live
Just In
Attacks on religious places in Bangladesh regrettable
Says Foreign Secy Mishri after talks with Bangla counterpart
Dhaka: Foreign Secretary Vikran Misri said on Monday that he conveyed New Delhi’s concerns to Dhaka over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.
In a meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, Misri conveyed that the attacks on religious institutions and places of worship are “regrettable”. Misri also conveyed to Bangladesh’s interim government that India wishes to have a “positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial” relationship.
Speaking to the media after his high-level meeting, Misri said, “I have underlined today India’s desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority.”
Speaking about the issue of minorities, Misri said, “We discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties.”
Calling the discussions “frank, candid, and constructive”, Misri said the discussions allowed both sides “the opportunity to take stock of our ties”.
Misri arrived in Dhaka earlier in the day for a day-long visit. This was the first high-level meet between the two sides amid strained bilateral ties following the ouster of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.