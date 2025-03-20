Aurangzeb is BJP’s new Shivaji, says Uddhav

Mumbai: Amid the clamour for the demolition of Aurangzeb’s grave, Shiv Sena(UBT) on Wednesday attacked the BJP, saying that it nowadays considers the Mughal emperor more important than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rule was based on religion and it was about taking everyone along. This idea was not acceptable to the BJP earlier and is not acceptable even now. Actually, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were never symbols of the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or the BJP. Now they are saying ‘Jai Shivaji’, and ‘Jai Sambhaji’ as per convenience. Therefore, Aurangzeb is BJP’s new Shivaji,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ editorial

Meanwhile , a group of rioters allegedly touched a woman constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her during the violence that broke out in Nagpur city after protests against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, officials said on Wednesday.

The mob also hurled petrol bombs at the police during the violence, they said, adding that the police have so far arrested 51 rioters and slapped a total of 57 sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against them, they said.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur’s Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.