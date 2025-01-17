Auto-Rickshaw Driver Recalls Moment Of Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident And Hospital Rush

The auto-rickshaw driver who helped Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan following a stabbing incident on Thursday morning has shared his account of the event. Bhajan Singh Rana recounted that as soon as Khan entered the rickshaw, his first question was, "Kitna time lagega (How long will it take) to reach the hospital?"

The 54-year-old actor had been attacked at his apartment in Bandra, suffering multiple stab wounds to his neck, stomach, and back. Rana initially didn’t recognize the actor, thinking it was a routine assault.

However, Khan was able to walk to the vehicle on his own despite his injuries. As they sped to the hospital, Rana noticed that Khan was bleeding heavily, his white kurta turning red. He also mentioned that he didn’t charge the fare, feeling good about helping in the critical moment.

Khan is currently being treated at Lilavati Hospital, where doctors report he is recovering well. According to Dr. Nitin Dange, Khan sustained injuries to his neck, hand, and back, with a sharp object lodged near his spine, but fortunately, it didn’t damage the spinal cord. Doctors expect Khan to be discharged in two to three days.