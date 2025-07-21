Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Rebukes Bias Claims, Defends Air India Crash Probe

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has firmly rejected allegations suggesting bias in the preliminary report on the tragic Air India crash. Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Naidu criticized sections of the Western media for allegedly promoting a skewed narrative around the investigation. He emphasized that drawing early conclusions without complete information does a disservice to both the victims and the investigation process.

Naidu stated that the government remains committed to a thorough, transparent, and unbiased inquiry into what has been one of India’s most devastating aviation tragedies. The minister assured the public that all findings and evidence will be made fully available once the final report is complete, and that nothing will be hidden from scrutiny.

In his remarks, Naidu appealed to citizens, media outlets, and global observers to withhold judgment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. “Speculation undermines the integrity of the process and spreads unnecessary fear,” he noted.

His comments came amid growing international attention and commentary, some of which, he argued, appears to reflect an agenda rather than facts. Naidu reaffirmed India's commitment to global safety standards and said the probe was being conducted with utmost professionalism.

The minister concluded by reminding the House that while emotions are high following the disaster, only patience and evidence-based conclusions will honor the victims and improve aviation safety in the future.