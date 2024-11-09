Avoid challenging constitutional institutions: VP Dhankhar

New Delhi: Challenging constitutional institutions is a recipe for chaos and impeding our growth, said Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, adding that demonising institutions is fast becoming a pastime even with those who constitutionally matter in the political arena.

Addressing the 4th Convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi, the Vice President, in a veiled message to the Congress, criticised the recent efforts to cast aspersions on the Election Commission of India after the Grand Old Party faced adverse outcomes in the recent elections.

Touching upon issues like economic nationalism, Dhankhar also highlighted the importance of research in making the country developed and spoke on the crucial role of alumni in strengthening the educational ecosystem.

“Research and innovation is key to the attainment of the goal of a developed nation. Our standing in the field of research and innovation will define our prowess to the global community and give cutting edge to our soft diplomacy,” he said.

Sharing an emotional personal experience, the Vice President said: “I was selected for IIT Kharagpur. Couldn't join, I didn't have money. A major setback. A hard reality. You don't have that situation now. When I focused on the alumni fund, it was on this emotive platform.”

Highlighting the crucial role of alumni in strengthening the educational ecosystem and urging active participation and contributions to alumni associations, the Vice President said: "Alumni of an institution are in several ways its lifeline. They are ambassadors of the institution. It is an acknowledged method globally and nationally that the best way to pay back to your institution is to be an active member of the alumni association.”

“I strongly urge you to have an alumni fund… making annual contributions is all important. Some of the best institutions globally have been on an upward trajectory because these institutions are fueled by alumni energy. You have to conserve and converge your alumni energy for better prospects of all those who step into this institution to get an education,” he said.

Calling for unflinching commitment to nationalism in its fullness, he said national interest has to have precedence or partisan or otherwise interests.

“Economic nationalism has to be a dominant concern for business. Howsoever justifiable, howsoever big in volume or fiscal quantum, there is no excuse for compromising economic nationalism. This denudes our commitment to the principle of keeping the nation first,” he said.

He appealed to chambers of commerce and industry and associations of trade to come forward to fuel research and spur innovation through liberal financial contributions.

“However, in the name of commitment to research, let us not have something that is just surface scratching. It must be real and authentic,” he said.-