Babbar Khalsa International module dismantled

Chandigarh: Ina major breakthrough, Punjab Counter Intelligence and Ludhiana Commissionerate Police in a joint operation have solved the petrol bomb incidents targetting Shiv Sena leaders with the arrest of four members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module being operated by foreign-based individuals Harjit Singh and Sabi, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Binder, a resident of Boothgarh in Ludhiana; Ravinder Pal Singh, alias Ravi (38), Manish Sahid, alias Sanju (30), and Anil Kumar, alias Honey (27), trio residents of Rahon in Nawanshahr.

Police teams have also recovered two mobile phones and impounded the red coloured TVS Raider motorcycle used to commit the crimes.

“This operation has successfully solved the petrol bomb incidents targeting Shiv Sena leaders, including the October 16 attack on Yogesh Bakshi’s residence and the November 2 incident at Harkirat Singh Khurana’s home in Model Town Extension, Ludhiana,” said DGP Yadav.

As per the information, three people hurled a petrol bomb at the house of Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Bakshi located in Ludhiana at around 9.40 pm. A little over a fortnight after a similar petrol bomb attack took place on the house of Shiv Sena Leader Harkirat Singh located in Model Town Extension.

The DGP said foreign-based handler Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, is also an accused wanted in the murder of Vikas Prabhakar in Nangal in Punjab and carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Further investigations are ongoing to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case and more arrests are expected in coming days, he added.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (Ludhiana) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said acting promptly to trace both cases, various teams of Ludhiana Commissionerate Police and Counter Intelligence (CI) were formed under the supervision of DCP (Investigation) Shubham Aggarwal.

He said the investigation, including following the trail of CCTV footage and gathering of technical evidence, led to the arrest of four members of the BKI module involved in executing both crimes.

Accused Anil and Ravinder were found present in both the incidents, while arrested accused Jaswinder had accompanied them in the Haibowal area, he said.

“We have also identified the third person involved in hurling petrol bomb at a house located in Model Town Extension and police teams are on a manhunt to nab him,” said the Commissioner of Police.(IANS)