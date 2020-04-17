Babita Phogat Makes It Controversial Dragging Zaira Wasim Into Her Communal Tweet

Babita Phogat… This wrestler who made India proud with her Common Wealth Games Gold medal is now standing wrong with her controversial tweet.

Babita has made into headlines with her communal tweets. Actually, she targeted a community through her tweets and divided the Twitterverse into two. One being #ISupportBabitaPhogat and other one being #SuspendBabitaPhogat.

This all started when she went against the 'Tablighi Jamat' meeting… Have a look at her tweet!

यदि आप बबीता फोगाट को सपोर्ट करते हैं तो उन तक यह बात जरूर पहुंचा दीजिए और उनको बोलिए ध्यान से कान खोल कर सुन लें। pic.twitter.com/gqec3lQwPE — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 17, 2020

Sabhi desh wasiyon ki meri Ram Ram! Pichle kuch dino se maine ek do Tweet kiye the, uske baad se kaafi log mujhe Facebook messenger par, WhatsApp par, aur Twitter messenger par galat galat messages bhej rahe hain, gaaliyan de rahe hain. Kuch log phone karke bhi dhamkiyan de rahe hain, toh unlogon ko main ek baat kehna chahti hun. Kaan khol kar ek baat sunlo aur dimaag main baitha lo ki main Zaira Wasim nahi hun ki tumhari dhamkion se dar kar ghar pe baith jaungi. Main tumhari dhamkiyon se nahi darne wali.



In this tweet, Babita said that she is not Zaira Wasim who quit the movies. She also stated that the Coronavirus has spread rapidly in the country due to the Delhi communal meeting. And also mentioned that, if that meeting wouldn't have happened, then the virus spread would have been very less. She also dragged Ziara Wasim as this young actress has quit the movies. She is none other than who essayed young Geeta Phogat role in Dangal movie.

Zaira Wasim has quit the movies as her family members received threats within the community calling her being an actor 'blasphemy' according to Islam. Her last movie was 'Sky Is Pink'.