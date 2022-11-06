Bagga protests against pollution

New Delhi: Air quality in the nation's capital continued to fall into the serious category.The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) says,the Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) was registered in Category 339 (very low) this morning.Gurugram, adjoining Delhi, recorded an AQI of 304 (very poor) and Noida 349 (very poor).

The Opposition parties are constantly attacking the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi over air pollution in the capital.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, along with other leaders and workers, on Sunday protested at 11 statues in Delhi and targeted the Aam Aadmi Party.He said the Delhi government has turned the capital into a gas chamber.

He has appealed to the people of Delhi not to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming municipal elections.The Elections to the unified municipal corporation will be held on December 4 and counting of votes will take place on December 7.

According to meteorologist Mahesh Palawat, the smog sheet is likely to remain for the next two to three days.The air pollution meter came down slightly on Saturday as the wind direction changed and the speed increased.The Air Quality Index (AQI) of all places in Delhi-NCR was recorded below 400.The AQI category also dropped from severe to very poor category. In view of this, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) will hold a review meeting again on next Sunday.