Bahanaga train tragedy: 29 bodies yet to be identified

Bhubaneswar: Nearly two months after the tragic triple train accident in Balasore district, 29 bodies of the victims are yet to be identified.

"All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar had received a total of 162 bodies in two phases, of which 133 bodies have been handed over to their relatives and family members," said Dillip Kumar Parida, Superintendent, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Out of the total 81 unidentified bodies received by AIIMS, 52 bodies have been sent to their families, he said.

"Due to multiple claimants and a few other issues, 103 DNA samples of bodies and claimants were sent to New Delhi for matching. After DNA sample matching, the bodies have been handed over to the family members concerned with the help of Railways," Parida said. He said the 29 unidentified bodies are preserved in the containers at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. The last phase DNA sampling reports are likely to come in a week. The Central and Odisha governments will decide what to do with the bodies which remain unclaimed after the last phase DNA report, he added.

At least 293 people died and over 700 were injured after Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, Howrah bound SMVP-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in a tragic accident near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district on June 2 evening.