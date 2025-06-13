Bajaj Allianz Support for Families of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance sends deepest sympathy to the families and people affected by the recent Ahmedabad plane crash. The company has promised special help to support the families, especially with health insurance claims and other issues.

Family members can get help by calling the Bajaj Allianz helpline at 1800 2097 072 or by emailing [email protected]. The company promises quick and caring service to make the claim process easier during this hard time.

This shows Bajaj Allianz’s strong promise to help its customers in times of trouble, giving fast support to those who need it most.