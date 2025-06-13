  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Bajaj Allianz Support for Families of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

Bajaj Allianz Support for Families of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims
x

Bajaj Allianz Support for Families of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims

Highlights

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers compassionate assistance and quick claim support to families affected by the Ahmedabad plane crash. Contact helpline 1800 2097 072 for help.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance sends deepest sympathy to the families and people affected by the recent Ahmedabad plane crash. The company has promised special help to support the families, especially with health insurance claims and other issues.

Family members can get help by calling the Bajaj Allianz helpline at 1800 2097 072 or by emailing [email protected]. The company promises quick and caring service to make the claim process easier during this hard time.

This shows Bajaj Allianz’s strong promise to help its customers in times of trouble, giving fast support to those who need it most.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick