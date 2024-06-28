  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Ban orders in cremation ground

Ban orders in cremation ground
x
Highlights

Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of four or more persons in a cremation ground at...

Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of four or more persons in a cremation ground at Talapatna after members of one community opposed the entry of others, an official said.

The prohibitory orders were imposed by Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Anil Kunar Sethi on Monday as a precautionary measure to avoid any conflict between the two communities in the village, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Tension started when one community opposed the entry of others to the cremation ground.

“We have tried to solve the matter amicably by holding a meeting between the two communities. But they could not agree. As there is no other option, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders restricting entry into the area,” said Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bhanjanagar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X