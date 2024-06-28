Ban orders in cremation ground

Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of four or more persons in a cremation ground at Talapatna after members of one community opposed the entry of others, an official said.

The prohibitory orders were imposed by Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Anil Kunar Sethi on Monday as a precautionary measure to avoid any conflict between the two communities in the village, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Tension started when one community opposed the entry of others to the cremation ground.

“We have tried to solve the matter amicably by holding a meeting between the two communities. But they could not agree. As there is no other option, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders restricting entry into the area,” said Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bhanjanagar.