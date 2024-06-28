Live
- Euro 2024: Bhaichung Bhutia labels Southgate as 'major problem' for England ahead of knockouts
- CM Siddaramaiah, state ministers meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
- Licence to kill? Mumbai RTO audit says 76K DLs issued on fake driving tests
- Military men, choppers to be pressed into service for 'Welcome to the Jungle' Kashmir schedule
- CM Mamata Banerjee welcomes bail to Hemant Soren
- ESOPs by foreign cos in India not under GST
- UltraTech buys 23% in India Cements in `1,885-cr deal
- NCAER forecasts 7.5% GDP growth for FY25
- Maha tops FDI inflows chart
- Banks, FIs supporting economic growth
Just In
Ban orders in cremation ground
Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of four or more persons in a cremation ground at...
Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of four or more persons in a cremation ground at Talapatna after members of one community opposed the entry of others, an official said.
The prohibitory orders were imposed by Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Anil Kunar Sethi on Monday as a precautionary measure to avoid any conflict between the two communities in the village, a police officer said on Wednesday.
Tension started when one community opposed the entry of others to the cremation ground.
“We have tried to solve the matter amicably by holding a meeting between the two communities. But they could not agree. As there is no other option, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders restricting entry into the area,” said Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bhanjanagar.