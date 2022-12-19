Bangladesh Air Force Chief visits IAF station in Barrackpore

  • Menu
Kolkata: Bangladesh Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan on Monday visited the IAF station at West Bengal's Barrackpore, IAF officials said.

Indian Air Force spokesman, Wing Commander Sreeprakash said that the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) chief visited the technical type training school and a helicopter unit and interacted with all personnel of the station.

Military ties between the IAF and the BAF are vibrant and date back to the India-Pakistan war in 1971 when the IAF had trained the Kilo flight which later transformed into the Bangladesh Air Force, he said. The IAF spokesman said that the visit of Air Chief Marshal Hannan has further cemented the warm military ties between the two nations.

The BAF Chief was received by Air Force Station Commander, Group Captain Saideep Lall.

Air Chief Marshal Hannan has been visiting India since last week and attended several events including the Combined Graduation Parade held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal (Hyderabad) on Saturday.

