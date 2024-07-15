Live
Just In
Bangladeshi citizen arrested from Indo-Nepal border
A Bangladeshi citizen has been arrested from the Indo-Nepal Raxaul border for illegally entering Bihar.
Patna:
The person is identified as G. M. Sohag. He was found carrying a fake Aadhar Card and an Indian passport, both obtained under the false identity of Mohammad Javed from Hooghly city in West Bengal.
An official said that his suspicious behaviour and nervousness at the immigration counter led to a thorough check, during which he confessed to his illegal entry.
Officials found a photocopy of his Bangladeshi passport in his belongings, revealing that the photograph on both his fake Indian passport and his Bangladeshi passport was identical.
Sohag admitted that he is a resident of Patuakhali district of Bangladesh and entered India with a visa in the past and then acquired the fake documents in Kolkata. After obtaining the fake documents, he returned home. Later, he attempted to re-enter India through Bihar's Raxaul border, posing as an Indian citizen and was nabbed.
He has been handed over to the Harraiya Police and is facing legal charges for his illegal entry and use of fake documents.