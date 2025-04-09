Bank Holidays in April 2025: Mahavir Jayanti and More

Banks in India will remain closed on April 10, 2025, due to Mahavir Jayanti as it is an important holiday for the Jain community, celebrating the birth of Lord Mahavir.

The holiday schedule may vary by state. In some states banks may remain open. Check with your local branch or refer to the RBI calendar for confirmation.

Customers can use digital services like UPI, mobile banking, ATMs, and internet banking for transactions.

Have a look at the other Bank Holidays in April 2025:

1. April 14 (Monday): Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year

Banks will be closed in most states but remain open in Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

2. April 15 (Tuesday): Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu

Banks will be closed in Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.

3. April 18 (Friday): Good Friday

Banks will be closed in most states, but open in Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

4. April 21 (Monday): Garia Puja

Banks will be closed in Tripura.

5. April 29 (Tuesday): Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti

Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh.

6. April 30 (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya