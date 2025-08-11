Bank Holidays in India: August 13–17, 2025 – State-Wise List

August has arrived and there are a few days similar to other months, where banks will remain closed in India. People who do financial transactions frequently will always keep a close watch on bank holidays.

Here let us see the holidays list this week in August.

The closures are due to festivals and national events. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the holiday list. Dates may change from state to state. Always check with your local branch before visiting.

August 13 (Wednesday): Patriot’s Day. Banks closed in Imphal, Manipur.

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day, Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi), Janmashtami. Banks closed across India.

August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) / Krishna Jayanthi. Banks closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, and Andhra Pradesh.

August 17 (Sunday): Weekly holiday. Banks closed nationwide.