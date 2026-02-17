Bar sealed for operating past hours

Bhubaneswar: In a late night crackdown on Sunday, the Odisha Excise department raided and sealed a bar in Kharavel Nagar area of Bhubaneswar. The establishment was found operating well beyond the permitted midnight closing time, with nearly 100 people still present. It was also reported that loud music was being played in violation of regulations during Valentine’s Day celebrations.

During the raid, bar staff and the manager allegedly became aggressive, hurling abuses and physically assaulting Excise officials to obstruct their entry. The bar manager, identified as Avinash Sahoo, was arrested and forwarded to court. Three other employees were detained by the Kharavel Nagar police.

The premises were immediately sealed by the Excise department. An FIR was lodged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 132 (assaulting a public servant), Section 221 (obstructing a public servant), and Section 351 (criminal intimidation). Officials seized CCTV footage to determine if late-night operations were a recurring pattern. Excise Superintendent Debashish Patel confirmed that a proposal has been sent to the District Collector to cancel the bar’s licence due to frequent breaches. The Excise department has warned of “zero tolerance” policy for any venue flouting closure timings or safety norms across the city. The raid was part of a wider enforcement drive. On the same weekend, authorities inspected approximately 155 establishments across the city to ensure compliance with operating hours and safety regulations.