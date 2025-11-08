Basement library deaths: Delhi LG approves action against 2 fire officials

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena approved disciplinary action against two senior fire department officials for negligence and concealment of facts related to the death of three students in the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar last year, an official said on Friday.

Divisional Officer Vedpal and Assistant Divisional Officer Udayveer Singh had allegedly submitted a false report after inspecting the basement on July 1, 2024, and illegally permitted its use as a library.

The false report had become the basis of a fire safety certificate that was issued on July 9 to the coaching centre to use the basement as a library, said the official.

Soon after the tragic death of the three IAS aspirants in the basement, both the officials had been placed under suspension, the official said.

Action has now been initiated against them under Rules 14 and 18 of the CCS (Commission on Civil Aviation) Rules, 1965, said an official statement.

The Lieutenant Governor has directed the Vigilance Department to complete the investigation within the stipulated time.

On July 27, 2024, three students died due to waterlogging in the illegal basement following heavy rains. The deceased students were Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Delwin from Kerala.

The incident sparked protests over the alleged negligence of government agencies for allowing illegal use of the basement as a library. The space was officially designated only for parking and storage.

After the heavy rain, the three victims drowned to death while 17 others remained trapped for several hours, exposing significant safety violations. (IANS)