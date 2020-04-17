BBMP fixed chicken, mutton prices during lockdown in Bengaluru

With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive cases, the Karnataka government announced lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. Over the lockdown, complaints were mounting of overselling chicken and mutton as non-veg has declared as an immunity booster to fight against Corona.

In this context, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued orders and fixed chicken and mutton prices to protect consumers during the lockdown in Bengaluru.

The BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar has made a Twitter post, where he tweeted that "The maximum retail price for chicken and meat has been fixed to protect consumers during the period of lockdown. The details are in the attached order."

With the latest orders, the price of live weight Rs 125 per kg, dressed chicken Rs 160 per kg, Skin out chicken Rs 180 per kg, and mutton Rs 700 per kg.





The maximum retail price for chicken and meat has been fixed to protect consumers during the period of lockdown. The details are in the attached order.#BBMPFightsCovid19 #BreakTheChain #StayHome #coronavirus #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/m6RWoly9Ek — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) April 16, 2020



