Before 2026 polls Trinamool to partially implement ‘one person, one post’ within party

Before the crucial 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls scheduled next year, the Trinamool Congress will partially implement “one person, one post” police at the grassroots level leadership, a party insider aware of the development said.

However, a member of the state cabinet, who did not wish to be named, said that this partial implementation of the ‘one person, one post' will only be at the grassroots levels, targeting the party councillors of different urban civic bodies like municipal corporations and municipalities.

“As per the plan chalked out by the party leadership, those already occupying the chair of a councillor in any municipality will not be able to occupy any organisational post in the same ward or even in the same district,” another senior party leader said.

This, according to him, will be done to avoid conflict of interest between an organisation's responsibilities and assignments as an elected member of an urban civic body. “Often it is seen that one person occupying the chair of a councillor and that of a party organisational post in a parallel manner is not able to accomplish either of the two responsibilities. The changed system will be doing away with those complications,” the state committee member said.

In fact, the theory of “one person, one post” was pushed by the party’s general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee a few years ago. However, at that point in time, the party veterans objected and said that the same theory could not be implemented in a blanket manner at all leadership levels.

Party insiders said the leadership has also prepared its own survey report, and on the basis of that, the leadership now wants to strictly implement this policy in the areas under urban civic bodies like municipal corporations and municipalities.

Recently, Abhishek Banerjee held separate meetings with each district organisation leadership... New presidents have been selected at the town and block levels of six district organisations. The new faces have been given the responsibility of youth, women, and workers' organisations. The announcement was made on social media recently.