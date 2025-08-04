Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Delhi Police For Referring To Bengali As 'Bangladeshi Language'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed strong disapproval of Delhi Police after they reportedly referred to Bengali as a "Bangladeshi language" in official correspondence, describing the incident as scandalous, insulting, anti-national, and unconstitutional. The controversy emerged from an August 3 letter in which police sought translation assistance for documents related to suspected illegal immigrants.

The disputed communication was allegedly sent to Banga Bhawan, West Bengal's official guest house in New Delhi, requesting help with translating materials written in what the police termed "Bangladeshi language" for eight individuals suspected of unauthorized entry from Bangladesh. While the authenticity of this correspondence has not been independently confirmed by media outlets, and police authorities have yet to respond to the allegations, the reported content has sparked widespread outrage across political and cultural circles.

Banerjee emphasized that Bengali holds constitutional recognition as one of India's official languages and serves as the mother tongue of renowned literary figures including Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and celebrated author Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. She shared images of the alleged letter on social media platforms, highlighting the linguistic and cultural significance of Bengali within India's diverse language landscape.

The Trinamool Congress leader's criticism was echoed by her party colleagues, with national general secretary and Member of Parliament Abhishek Banerjee demanding a formal apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under whose jurisdiction Delhi Police operates. He characterized the incident as a shocking escalation in what he described as ongoing harassment and detention of Bengali-speaking individuals across states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra joined the chorus of condemnation, asserting that referring to Bengali as a Bangladeshi language in official documentation represents a calculated action rather than an innocent mistake. She demanded an unconditional apology from Delhi Police authorities for what she termed an deliberate slight against the Bengali community and language.

The controversy transcended party lines, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also condemning the police action. The CPM emphasized that Bengali is spoken by millions of Indians and criticized what they characterized as the criminalization of language and identity. They rejected any equation between Bengali language usage and Bangladeshi nationality, highlighting the linguistic diversity within India's borders.

Bengali cultural figures and artists also expressed their indignation over the incident. Film director Srijit Mukherji reminded critics that Bengali is the original language of India's national anthem and holds official status among the country's 22 recognized languages. Singer Surojit Chatterjee characterized the language reference as indicative of the ignorance among responsible authorities, expressing lack of surprise at such incidents.

However, political responses varied across party lines. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya countered Banerjee's criticism by accusing her of spreading misinformation for electoral gain and vote-bank politics. He dismissed her social media posts as poorly executed political theater designed to create controversy rather than address legitimate concerns.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya shifted focus to immigration issues, accusing the TMC of employing fear-mongering tactics regarding Indian Bengalis while allegedly providing protection to illegal immigrants. His response reflected the broader political tensions surrounding immigration and border security issues between West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The incident highlights ongoing sensitivities regarding language identity and cultural recognition in India's multilingual society. Bengali, spoken by over 200 million people globally, represents one of the world's most widely spoken languages and holds particular significance in Indian literature, arts, and cultural heritage.

The controversy also reflects broader political dynamics surrounding immigration from Bangladesh, border security concerns, and the treatment of linguistic minorities within India. The incident has reignited debates about the relationship between language identity and national belonging, particularly in border regions where linguistic communities span international boundaries.

As political leaders continue to demand accountability and explanations from Delhi Police authorities, the incident underscores the importance of linguistic sensitivity in official communications and the potential for language-related controversies to escalate into broader political disputes. The case demonstrates how seemingly administrative matters can become flashpoints for larger discussions about cultural identity, constitutional rights, and inter-state political relationships in India's federal system.