Bengal CM's 'no' to High Court order is judicial contempt, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's open defiance of the court's order is judicial contempt.



He said, “We welcome the High Court's order on the issuance of OBC certificates to Muslims. Mamata ji has now proved to the whole country that her government is biased, it does the politics of appeasement and is against the interests of backward communities.”

The Rajasthan CM further said, “declaration to disrespect the High Court order is judicial contempt, which is extremely reprehensible and unfortunate. It proves that she has no respect for the dignity of democracy and the dignity of law. For her, only Muslim appeasement is paramount.”

“The Hon'ble Court has also cancelled all OBC certificates issued to Muslims in West Bengal from 2010 to 2024. Both these decisions show that Mamata Banerjee's government was unconstitutionally pursuing the politics of appeasement. Overall, it is clear that for Mamata Banerjee, appeasing the Muslim vote bank and furthering the agenda of the Muslim League are her top priorities," he said.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled all certificates to OBCs issued in the state since 2011 under the Trinamool Congress administration, calling them "illegal". In reaction, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she "will not accept" the order