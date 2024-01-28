Live
Bengal Congress leader questions central leadership over Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata: West Bengal Congress leader on Sunday questioned the central leadership of the party over their relationship with the Trinamool and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“@RahulGandhi ji, Do you consider Congress workers of Bengal a part and parcel of the AICC? If yes, then get this loud and clear. @MamataOfficial and @AITCOfficial might be acceptable to you in person but not to the Congress workers of Bengal at large,” Congress leader Koustav Bagchi wrote on X.
Bagchi has also targeted senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for praising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
“Praising her is a blatant insult to the Congress workers of Bengal who in spite of being in opposition for the past 46 years have remained loyal to the party,” Bagchi said in his post.