Bengal Guv stresses on State-Raj Bhavan coordination to curb violence, corruption

Kolkata : With just two days left for completion of his one-year tenure as the West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday stressed on the greater coordination between the Raj Bhavan and State Secretariat to check and curb the dual menace of corruption and violence.

"Violence and corruption are two most burning issues in the state. It is the responsibility of the state government to curb these two menaces. Similarly, the Raj Bhavan too has taken some initiative to curb corruption. There is an anti-corruption cell at Raj Bhavan. Both the institutions need to work together to protect the Indian constitution and the legal system," the Governor said.



Bose is scheduled to complete his first-year tenure as the Governor on November 23. Speaking on the occasion, he refuted allegations from a section of the ruling party and the state government that a number of bills are being held back at the office of the Governor.

"I have released all the bills. In case of certain bills, certain clarifications were sought which the office of the Governor is yet to receive. The Governor acts as a bridge between the Union and state governments. I am not in favour of any kind of tussle. There should be mutual coordination and understanding between the Raj Bhavan and the Governor’s House," the Governor said.



He also said that there can be certain differences between the chief minister's office and that of the Governor. "But both institutions need to work in the interest of the people. But the institutions should perform as per legal provisions," the Governor said.

