Bengal LoP writes to Governor seeking intervention amid continuing Beldanga violence

Kolkata: The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday wrote to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose seeking his intervention amid continuing tension at Beldanga in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, purportedly triggered by protests over the alleged murder of a migrant worker from the district in Jharkhand.

“I am deeply concerned and outraged by the ongoing communal violence in Beldanga, Murshidabad district, where innocent Hindu families are facing targeted attacks on their homes, shops, and places of worship,” the Leader of the Opposition said on Saturday evening, referring to his communique to the Governor.

He said that in his letter to the Governor he also provided details on how journalists covering the tension at Beldanga, including female scribes, were allegedly assaulted while performing their official reporting duties.

According to him, he also updated the Governor on how the state as well as the district administration in Murshidabad had remained inactive in controlling the unruly mob, which, he claimed, had gone on the rampage at Beldanga since Friday afternoon and continued with the same on Saturday afternoon.

“What shocks me the most is the utter inaction of the state administration. No prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS have been issued, and the situation is spiralling out of control. Remembering the horrific riots in Murshidabad last year, where lives were lost, I cannot stand by silently,” the Leader of the Opposition claimed.

In his letter to Bose, the Leader of the Opposition urged the Governor’s intervention for immediate promulgation of prohibitory orders and deployment of central armed police forces (CAPF) to restore peace and protect lives at Beldanga.

“The Calcutta High Court's directive from 2025 clearly mandates such action in similar situations, and it must be enforced now. I urge the Governor to intervene without further hesitation and direct the state to act decisively,” the Leader of the Opposition added.