Bengal: Man’s decomposed body recovered from Katwa Sub-Divisional Hospital

Kolkata: A decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered on Wednesday from a room in the male ward of Katwa Sub-Divisional Hospital in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district.

The discovery was made after patients and their families complained of a foul smell coming from that section.

Sanitation workers of the hospital first noticed the body while cleaning the male ward room, after finding the door open. As the stench spread further, hospital authorities were immediately informed. Later, police arrived at the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. The identity of the deceased is still unknown.

After receiving the news, Katwa Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kashinath Mistri visited the hospital in the afternoon. He said that the exact time and cause of death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received. "We are looking into the matter. All possible angles are being probed," he said.

The incident has raised questions over negligence by hospital authorities. Patients and their families alleged that despite repeated complaints about the foul smell, the matter was not taken seriously. They wondered whether it was the body of a patient or someone had dumped the body inside the hospital without anyone noticing it. They raised serious questions about safety and security in the hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Biplab Mondal said, “We have formed a committee to investigate the matter. CCTV footage and police assistance are being used to conduct a thorough probe. It is also being verified whether the deceased was a patient or a patient’s relative."

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation. The incident has created panic in the hospital premises, raising fresh concerns among patients about safety and the standard of care in the hospital. The incident created a sensation in the Katwa area.