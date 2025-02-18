Bengal Minister moves privilege motion against LoP for 'unruly behaviour'

Kolkata: West Bengal agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, on Tuesday, moved a privilege motion against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged “unruly” behaviour in the House.

Adhikari was on Monday suspended from the House for a month.

The Minister has also claimed that besides resorting to unruly behaviour within the Hous, the LoP has also given misleading statements to the media persons about the reason for his suspension.

The Speaker of the House, Biman Bandopadhyay accepted the motion and also issued a notice of breach of privilege against the LoP.

While this was happening on the floor of the Assembly, the BJP legislators were protesting on the stairs leading to the Assembly hall against the suspension of Adhikari and three other party legislators on Monday.

On being informed about the notice of break of privilege, the LoP said, "Ye dar accha laga (I liked the feeling of fear)”.

“This is the fifth time that I have been served with a breach of privilege notice since 2021. I have been suspended from the House four times since then. But the ruling will never be able to stop me from saying the truth through such notices,” Adhikari said.

Meanwhile, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said the LoP was suspended because of his unruly behaviour in the House on Monday, including throwing papers towards the chair of the Speaker.

“However, later he told the media persons that he was suspended because he tried to speak in the interest of the Hindus. Such misleading and untrue statements need to be condemned,” said the Minister.

In the second half of the Assembly session on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will deliver her address on Governor C.V. Ananda Bose's opening speech for the Assembly's budget session on February 10. There is a possibility that the Chief Minister’s speech might be telecast live by the Assembly authorities. Exactly at the same time, the LoP will deliver his speech on the Governor’s address outside the House. Adhikari has announced that his speech will also be telecast live through his social media page.