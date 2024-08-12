Bengal PDS case: ED tracks role of over 60 small ration dealers

Kolkata : Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials probing the ration distribution case in West Bengal, have been able to track a network of at least 60 small dealers who were directly involved in the alleged scam.

The dealers allegedly had contacts with former food & supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the case.

According to sources, first these ration dealers procured grain from farmers bypassing the official procurement route at prices lower than the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and then sold the same products at premium prices in the open market instead of selling them through the Public Distribution System (PDS).



Sources said the ED has also been able to track some account numbers reportedly linked to Mallick and some of his close associates, where money was deposited from the accounts of these small ration dealers regularly.

The ED suspects that these deposited amounts were commissions paid by the small ration dealers for the illegally-earned profit.

They made money by selling foodgrain meant for the PDS in the open market or to corporate entities engaged in selling packaged rice and wheat.

Sources added that the ED officials have got information about these dealers from the documents seized from the office of a chartered accountant known to be a close confidant of the arrested minister.

Recently, Trinamool Congress’ block president from Deganga in North 24 Parganas District, Anisur Rahaman aka Bidesh and his brother Alif Nur alias Mukul, also known as close confidants of Mallick, were taken into custody by the ED.

Both are to be presented at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata on Monday afternoon.

Both are cousins of businessman Bakibur Rahaman, the first to be arrested in connection with the PDS case.