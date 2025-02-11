Bengal school job case: BJP MP urges Bengal Governor to ensure Partha Chatterjee's safety

Kolkata: BJP MP from Purulia constituency in West Bengal, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, on Tuesday wrote to Governor C. V. Ananda Bose and requested him to ensure the safety of former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash for school job case, claiming threat to his life.

Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in July 2022 in connection with the school job case, is currently admitted at a private hospital in Kolkata following the reported deterioration in his medical condition.

He was first admitted to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital from Presidency Central Correctional home, and from S.S.K.M., he was shifted to the private hospital later.

In his letter to the Governor, a copy of which is available, with IANS, Mahato has expressed apprehension of a possible life threat for Chatterjee at the said private hospital.

According to Mahato, the sudden transfer of Chatterjee from S.S.K.M. to the private hospital had raised serious concerns considering that the state-run hospital had always been portrayed as a "safe haven" for "Trinamool Congress leaders involved in criminal activities".

"I have received credible information from a reliable source that as the case nears closure, Trinamool Congress leaders intend to eliminate Partha Chatterjee to silence him permanently. Given the gravity of the information, I urge you to ensure his safety at any cost. Any harm to him would directly impact the judicial process and deny the people of West Bengal the truth about the scam," read Mahato's letter to the Governor.

In the letter, Mahato had also requested the Governor to dismantle the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) permanently and instead constitute a high-level expert committee to form a new, transparent recruitment board that ensures fair hiring practices without political interference.

Mahato also pointed out that the recent observations of the Supreme Court in the school-jobs case proved that WBSSC had repeatedly acted against the interest of genuine job seekers.