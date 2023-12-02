Bengal school job scam: CBI seeks details of all Group C staff

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the multi-crore cash-for-school job case, has sent a letter to West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) seeking details of non-teaching staff currently attached to the different state-run schools in the state.

Communications have been forwarded from the WBBSE office to all the district inspectors of schools asking details on this count from the respective districts at the earliest.

The district inspectors of schools have also been advised to send their own assessments about the Group C staff concerned, sources from the state education department said.

"The district inspectors of schools too have started the process of accumulating information on this count by sending communiques to the headmasters of the schools in the respective districts. After getting the information from the headmasters the district inspectors of schools will tally the information with that available in the portal and send a detailed report to the office of WBBSE along with their assessments," a state education department official said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the central agency sleuths have specially stressed on the detailed information about the joining letters of each and every Group C staff currently attached to the state-run schools.

Observers feel that the recent spurt in activities on part of the CBI sleuths is probably prompted by a recent observation of the Supreme Court directing the central agency to complete its investigation in the school job case within the six months.

On the other hand, Calcutta High Court, too, had fixed the deadline for Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the money-laundering angle in the school job case, to wind up the investigation process in the matter by December 31.