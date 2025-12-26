Bengali Actor Parno Mittra Switches To Trinamool Congress, Calls Joining BJP A Wrong Choice

Bengali film actor Parno Mittra formally joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, marking a return to active politics after several years. The induction took place in the presence of senior party leaders, including West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and TMC leader Jayprakash Majumder.

Mittra, who entered politics six years ago by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, described that decision as an error. She had contested the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Baranagar on a BJP ticket but was defeated and subsequently remained away from political activities.

Speaking at the joining event, Mittra said the day felt like a personal milestone and described her move as the start of a new chapter. She expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said she looked forward to working under her leadership, along with that of Abhishek Banerjee. Reflecting on her past, she said people can make mistakes, but correcting them is what truly matters, adding that she felt fortunate to have the opportunity to do so.

Chandrima Bhattacharya welcomed Mittra into the party, stating that the actor herself had reached out after observing the state’s development under Mamata Banerjee. According to Bhattacharya, Mittra wished to be part of that ongoing journey, and the party was happy to accept her.

Responding to the development, BJP leader and actor Rudranil Ghosh said Mittra had not been politically active after contesting the last Assembly election and claimed her move would neither significantly benefit the Trinamool Congress nor harm the BJP.

Parno Mittra began her acting career in television in 2007 and rose to fame with her film debut in Anjan Dutt’s Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbo Na. Her entry adds to the growing list of film personalities associated with the Trinamool Congress, as the party prepares for the 2026 Assembly elections, with indications that more figures from the entertainment industry may join in the coming months.