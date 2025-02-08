  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Berhampur Aahaan & Aahan clinch tennis titles

Berhampur Aahaan & Aahan clinch tennis titles
x
Highlights

Berhampur: Top seeds in both the Boys as well as Girls Singles category from Odisha, and who share a common name, won the titles in the finals of the...

Berhampur: Top seeds in both the Boys as well as Girls Singles category from Odisha, and who share a common name, won the titles in the finals of the AITA GDTA OTA Super Series U-16 here on Thursday.

In the Boys Singles final, top seed Aahaan Mishra of Odisha beat Fazal Ali Meer from Tamil Nadu 6-4, 7-6 (5). Similarly, in the Girls section, top seed Aahan, also of Odisha, beat Bengal’s Riya Roy 6-1, 6-4.

Winner and Runners Up of this tournament will get 50 and 40 AITA ranking points respectively, said referee Jatin Batsya.

“It was a very tough match because I had lost to Fazal Ali Meer earlier and I didn’t practice on the clay court. The ball came slow in the court. But the crowd supported me and I was determined to win the final match”, said Aahaan Mishra. After winning the Boys’ Singles, Aahaan Mishra is likely to improve his all-India rank to 13. Earlier, he was ranked 15th in AITA Boys Under-16.

Aahan, who bagged the Singles title in the Girls section, said she could have performed better as she was not accustomed to clay court. “Having played many matches on clay courts, I have had no regular practice on clay courts in Bhubaneswar”, she said. After winning the title, Aahan’s all-India ranking is likely to improve from 7 to 5 or 6.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M distributed the trophies to the champions and the runners-up. Tournament Director Biswaranjan Patnaik, Secretary Uma Shankar Padhi and GDTA President Abdul Sattar were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick