Berhampur Aahaan & Aahan clinch tennis titles

Berhampur: Top seeds in both the Boys as well as Girls Singles category from Odisha, and who share a common name, won the titles in the finals of the AITA GDTA OTA Super Series U-16 here on Thursday.

In the Boys Singles final, top seed Aahaan Mishra of Odisha beat Fazal Ali Meer from Tamil Nadu 6-4, 7-6 (5). Similarly, in the Girls section, top seed Aahan, also of Odisha, beat Bengal’s Riya Roy 6-1, 6-4.

Winner and Runners Up of this tournament will get 50 and 40 AITA ranking points respectively, said referee Jatin Batsya.

“It was a very tough match because I had lost to Fazal Ali Meer earlier and I didn’t practice on the clay court. The ball came slow in the court. But the crowd supported me and I was determined to win the final match”, said Aahaan Mishra. After winning the Boys’ Singles, Aahaan Mishra is likely to improve his all-India rank to 13. Earlier, he was ranked 15th in AITA Boys Under-16.

Aahan, who bagged the Singles title in the Girls section, said she could have performed better as she was not accustomed to clay court. “Having played many matches on clay courts, I have had no regular practice on clay courts in Bhubaneswar”, she said. After winning the title, Aahan’s all-India ranking is likely to improve from 7 to 5 or 6.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M distributed the trophies to the champions and the runners-up. Tournament Director Biswaranjan Patnaik, Secretary Uma Shankar Padhi and GDTA President Abdul Sattar were present.