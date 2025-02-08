Live
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
Berhampur Aahaan & Aahan clinch tennis titles
Berhampur: Top seeds in both the Boys as well as Girls Singles category from Odisha, and who share a common name, won the titles in the finals of the AITA GDTA OTA Super Series U-16 here on Thursday.
In the Boys Singles final, top seed Aahaan Mishra of Odisha beat Fazal Ali Meer from Tamil Nadu 6-4, 7-6 (5). Similarly, in the Girls section, top seed Aahan, also of Odisha, beat Bengal’s Riya Roy 6-1, 6-4.
Winner and Runners Up of this tournament will get 50 and 40 AITA ranking points respectively, said referee Jatin Batsya.
“It was a very tough match because I had lost to Fazal Ali Meer earlier and I didn’t practice on the clay court. The ball came slow in the court. But the crowd supported me and I was determined to win the final match”, said Aahaan Mishra. After winning the Boys’ Singles, Aahaan Mishra is likely to improve his all-India rank to 13. Earlier, he was ranked 15th in AITA Boys Under-16.
Aahan, who bagged the Singles title in the Girls section, said she could have performed better as she was not accustomed to clay court. “Having played many matches on clay courts, I have had no regular practice on clay courts in Bhubaneswar”, she said. After winning the title, Aahan’s all-India ranking is likely to improve from 7 to 5 or 6.
Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M distributed the trophies to the champions and the runners-up. Tournament Director Biswaranjan Patnaik, Secretary Uma Shankar Padhi and GDTA President Abdul Sattar were present.