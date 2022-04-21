Berhampur: Old indoor building of MKCG to be dismantled

Berhampur: The three-storey indoor ward building of MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, which was declared unsafe by the Public Works department a decade ago, will be dismantled soon, said superintendent Prof Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra.

"We vacated the building in a phased manner and already intimated the department to demolish it, he said. A new building for the indoor patients has already come up. "Patients care is very important and we have shifted the entire infrastructure successfully," said Prof Mishra.

There were three intensive care units (ICU) and eight operation theatres (OT) of various departments in the old building; 1,081 beds in 21 departments, about 200 doctors and 400 nurses, class IV employees, apart from the patients' attendants when the building was declared unsafe.

But it is yet to be decided as to what would come in place of old building after it is demolished.

The hospital, being the only major medical institution in southern Odisha, also serves as a referral unit. It started functioning in 1962 and 1966 respectively, as a medical college.

Subsequently, both the college and the attached hospital were renamed after the Late Maharaja of Paralakhemundi as the Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati Medical College & Hospital. Banka Bihari Das inaugurated the three-storey indoor ward building on February 11, 1973.