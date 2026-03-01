Berhampur Police to crack down on noisy DJ processions

Berhampur: In a decisive move to restore the city’s soundscape, the Berhampur police has announced stringent action against high-decibel DJ vehicles and unauthorised marriage processions that have been causing widespread public inconvenience.

The decision comes in the wake of mounting complaints from citizens, particularly the elderly, students, and young children, who have been facing harassment due to blaring music, dazzling illumination, and traffic snarls created by marriage processions moving through busy residential localities.

Authorities observed that many DJ vehicles, often modified without authorisation, operate at dangerously high sound levels and are accompanied by glaring decorative lights. Such processions not only choke traffic but also contribute significantly to noise pollution, disturbing the normal rhythm of urban life.

As per prescribed norms, permissible noise levels in residential areas must not exceed 55 decibels between 6 am and 10 pm. Areas within a 100-metre radius of hospitals, educational institutions, and courts are designated as silence zones, where any form of high-volume sound is strictly prohibited, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

Warning of strict enforcement, police officials stated that any violation of noise regulations or taking out processions without prior permission regarding route and timing will invite criminal action. Offenders may face registration of cases along with the seizure of DJ vehicles.

The enforcement drive will be carried out in close coordination with the Regional Transport Office, ensuring action against illegally modified vehicles as well.

Appealing for public cooperation, authorities emphasised that celebrations must not come at the cost of public peace, safety, and lawful order, adding that the city’s harmony must resonate louder than amplified sound.