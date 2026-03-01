PM Modi unveils Rs 2,700 crore development projects for Puducherry

Puducherry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a wide array of development projects worth Rs 2,700 crore in Puducherry, marking one of the largest infrastructure pushes for the union territory in recent years.

The initiatives span urban mobility, rural connectivity, industrial expansion, education, healthcare, and sustainable development, with a focus on accelerating balanced growth across regions.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the government is committed to strengthening both urban and rural infrastructure.

He highlighted the construction of multiple rural roads to support farmers and small businesses, and emphasised steps being taken to ease traffic congestion in Puducherry town.

"Delighted to be among the wonderful people of Puducherry. Today, multiple development works are being launched that will enhance ease of living and boost the region’s economic growth," he said.

Among the major announcements was a Rs 140-crore flyover project aimed at improving traffic flow and connectivity.

A series of urban development initiatives were launched, including the rollout of e-buses under the PM e-Bus Seva Initiative and the operationalisation of the Integrated Command and Control Centre under the Smart City Mission.

Housing tenements for the Economically Weaker Sections under the CITIIS programme and key sewerage and drinking water projects were also dedicated to the public.

In the education and healthcare sectors, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Composite Engineering Block -- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Block -- and the Ganga Hostel at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Karaikal.

He also launched the modernisation of the Regional Cancer Centre at JIPMER and new academic and hostel facilities at Pondicherry University.

A major highlight was the dedication of the 750-acre Karasur-Sedarapet Industrial Estate, set to host a Pharma Park, Textile Park, IT Park, an IIT Madras research and development centre, and advanced healthcare facilities linked to JIPMER.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation for water supply projects to ensure safe drinking water, along with 41 rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Projects under the MISHTI mangrove restoration initiative, Heritage Town development, and multiple works in sanitation, drainage, and power distribution under the RDSS scheme, and capital investment projects under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme were also launched.

The Centre’s decision to extend the SASCI scheme to Puducherry is expected to significantly boost infrastructure creation and public utility services in the Union Territory.