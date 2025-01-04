  • Menu
Bhadrak: Biker dies in accident

Bhadrak: A motorcyclist was killed after his two-wheeler collided head-on with a truck on the National Highway-16 near Barikpur in Bhadrak district, police said on Thursday.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Jayanta Das from Nirgundi village, died on the spot after the collision on Wednesday evening, a senior police officer said. The accident triggered a protest with locals blocking the National Highway, which led to traffic congestion.

The Dhamnagar tehsildar and police officials rushed to the spot to pacify the protesters.

Locals alleged that ongoing construction work for a bridge along the Barikpur-Bishnupur stretch of the NH-16 had caused the accident. The protestors demanded compensation for the deceased’s family and the com-pletion of the bridge at the earliest.

Dhamnagar tehsildar Deepak Kumar Das and Police Officer Panindra Bhu-shan Nayak persuaded the locals to withdraw road blockade.

