Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, saying Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people worldwide.

Commemorating the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tīrthankara of Jainism, PM Modi said his teachings have been beautifully preserved and popularised by the Jain community.

In a post on his X handle, PM Modi said, "We all bow to Bhagwan Mahavir, who always emphasised on non-violence, truth and compassion. His ideals give strength to countless people all around the world. His teachings have been beautifully preserved and popularised by the Jain community. Inspired by Bhagwan Mahavir, they have excelled in different walks of life and contributed to societal well-being."

PM Modi highlighted his government's efforts in preserving heritage. He further said, "Our Government will always work to fulfil the vision of Bhagwan Mahavir. Last year, we conferred the status of Classical Language on Prakrit, a decision which received a lot of appreciation."

This year marks the 2623rd birth anniversary of the revered spiritual leader, celebrated with devotion and grandeur across India. Mahavir Jayanti, one of the most significant religious festivals in Jainism, is observed on the 13th day of the waxing moon in the Chaitra month, as per the Jain calendar. According to religious texts, Mahavira was born in 599 B.C. in Kundalagrama, near present-day Patna, Bihar.

On Wednesday, PM Modi participated in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan and chanted the ‘Navkar Mahamantra‘ with people from more than 108 countries.

He said it is not just a mantra but the centre of faith. He added that the Mahamantra is the key to life and its significance is not just spiritual. He added that it shows the path to everyone from self to society and presents a journey to the people to the world from within.

The Prime Minister also listed nine resolutions one should take on the Navkar Mahamantra Divas.

In a symbolic gesture of humility and reverence, PM Modi attended the Navkar Mahamantra programme on Wednesday without wearing footwear and chose to sit among the public instead of occupying the dais.