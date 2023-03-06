Bhagwant Mann gives Paramjit job in sports dept

Chandigarh: In a humanitarian gesture, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over an appointment letter to former Hockey player Paramjit Kumar, working as a daily wager in grain market, as a coach in the Sports department.

Handing over the appointment letter the Chief Minister asked Paramjit to join as coach in Bathinda on Monday viz March 6. He said that Paramjit was an ace hockey player in the past who had represented the state in several national level competitions. However, Bhagwant Mann said that unfortunately Paramjit Kumar had got injured due to which he had to say goodbye to the field.

The Chief Minister said that due to the callousness of the successive state governments this bright hockey player had to work as a daily wager in the grain market. However, Bhagwant Mann said that when he came to know about the plight of this hockey player through the media, he had called him to his official residence and offered government job. He said that now Paramjit had been handed over the appointment letter and he will join Bathinda on Monday.

The Chief Mnister expressed hope that Paramjit will use his skills and expertise to produce several more players that will bring laurels for the country in national and international events. He also said that if Paramjit ac

quires more education in due process of time he will also get promotions as per norms. Bhagwant Mann said that this is a humble gesture of the state government to recognise the immense contribution made by this player for the state. Meanwhile, thanking the Chief Minister for this move, Paramjit Kumar said that this is unprecedented that any Chief Minister has taken such a historic decision. He expressed hope that Punjab will reach its zenith during the tenure of the Chief Minister. He assured Bhagwant Mann that he will put his best to fulfil the expectations of the Chief Minister from him.