Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal lay stone of Ravidas Bani Adhiyan Centre

Jalandhar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Guru Ravidass Bani Adhiyan Centre at Ballan and handed over the first instalment of Rs 25 crore for starting of work to Sant Niranjan Dass ji.



The Chief Minister and Arvind Kejriwal paid obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan and sought blessings from Chief of Dera Sachkhand Ballan Sant Niranjan Dass ji. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that this Adhiyan Centre will go a long way to undertake extensive research and study of the Bani of Sri Guru Ravidass ji. He said that the centre will also be instrumental in propagating the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidass ji, the doyen of Bhakti movement, in every nook and corner of the world.

The Chief Minister said that he is blessed to have got the opportunity to visit this sacred place which has the footsteps of great religious leaders. He said that this land has always propagated the message of universal peace, brotherhood and communal harmony. Bhagwant Mann said that in consonance with the path shown by Baba Sahib Dr BR Ambedkar the state government is according top priority to education sector along with health, employment and others.

The Chief Minister said that his government has already taken path breaking initiatives in these sectors. He said that the state has already heralded a new era in education and health sectors. Bhagwant Mann said that this pro-poor initiative will go a long way in transforming the lives of common people.

The Chief Minister said that they don't believe in lip service but deliver what is good for society adding that there is no dearth of funds for this prestigious project. He said that the money has already been transferred in account of the Deputy Commissioner to start work on this project. Bhagwant Mann said that earlier only tall claims were made for welfare of poor but no one did the work in real sense.