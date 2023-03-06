Bhagwant Mann pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib

Anandpur Sahib: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday paid obeisance at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurdwara and participated in Hola Mohalla festivities.



The chief minister sought the blessings of the almighty and prayed for communal harmony and peace in the state, according to an official statement.

Bhagwant Mann said that Hola Mohalla is a symbol of the martial spirit of the Punjabis in general and the Sikh community in particular.

During his interaction with the officials here, Mann underlined the need for elaborate arrangements for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security arrangements, boarding, lodging and other facilities for the pilgrims.

Mann said that he was blessed to bow here at the holy city of Anandpur Sahib, which has the privilege of having been founded by the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur in 1665, the statement said.

He further said that this revered place was also the birthplace of 'Khalsa' as in 1699 the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh laid the foundation of 'Khalsa Panth' here on Baisakhi festival. Every year pilgrims celebrate Hola Mohalla here with the colours of unity, tolerance, brotherhood and compassion, the chief minister said. Hola Mohalla is a Sikh festival that comes a day after Holi.

Unlike Holi, when people sprinkle coloured powder on each other, Hola Mohalla is an occasion for Sikhs to demonstrate their martial skills.