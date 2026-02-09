BHAGWAT'S BOMBSHELL

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh had asked him to continue working despite his age, while stressing that he would step down from the post whenever the organisation directs him to do so.

He also said that the person heading the Sangh will always be a Hindu, irrespective of his caste, with the top post going to the best available candidate.

"There is no election to the post of RSS chief. Regional and divisional heads appoint the chief. Generally, it is said that after turning 75, one should work without holding any post," Bhagwat said.

He was responding to questions during an interactive session with attendees here at a programme to mark the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary.

"I have completed 75 years and informed the RSS, but the organisation asked me to continue working. Whenever the RSS asks me to step down, I will do so, but retirement from work will never happen," he said.

Bhagwat said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be framed by taking everyone into confidence and must not lead to divisions.

On the long-pending demand for Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Bhagwat said the award's prestige will rise if conferred on him.

"It shouldn't create divisions. In Uttarakhand, three lakh suggestions were made and after talking to all stakeholders, the act was passed," he said.

To another question, he said there is no majority or minority (community), "we are all one society".

Asked whether 'achche din' (good days) for the RSS came after the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, Bhagwat said it was the 'other way round', noting the Sangh had remained committed to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and those who supported it benefitted.

On the recent India-US trade pact, Bhagwat said he hasn't gone into the details.

''It is true that we can't remain in isolation. In deals, there is give and take. It should be win-win...we have to ensure we are not at a loss," he maintained.

RSS chief said caste now exists largely for selfish interests and political purposes as its traditional occupational basis has disappeared.

He said politicians seek votes in the name of the caste because caste identities remained deeply ingrained in society. "Politicians are driven by electoral considerations rather than ideology," he added.

Bhagwat identified religious conversion, infiltration, and a low birth rate as the three main factors behind population imbalance, saying scientific research suggests "we should have three children in a family," which, however, is a matter of choice.

