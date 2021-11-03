Bharat Biotech Gets Approval from WHO for Emergency Use Lisiing(EUL)

Bharat Biotech, is a Hyderabad based vaccine maker, on Wednesday, received approval from the World Health Organization for Emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin. The above vaccine is India's 1st indigenous Covid vaccine.



Definitely, the WHO clearance will help in a big way for Covaxin, as a result, it would be accepted by varied foreign governments too. This would also help in removing all the uncertainty surrounding the overseas travel by Indians inoculated with this vaccine. Moreover, the EUL is also a prerequisite for a vaccine, which needs to be supplied through COVAX , the global Covid vaccine Equity Scheme.

Covaxin is one among the total six vaccines, which has got emergency use authorization from the India's drug regulator and it is also being used in the nationwide inoculation programme. Along with Sputnik v and Covishield.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets WHO approval for Emergency Use Listing ; the approval is important because it removes uncertainty around overseas travel by Indian inoculated with Covaxin @IndianExpress — Kaunain Sheriff (@kaunain_s) November 3, 2021





The Emergency Use Listing approval by WHO validates the international safety and quality standards of COVAXIN®. Bharat Biotech is motivated to mitigate the worldwide pandemic. #Indianinnovationglobalvalidation #indiasfirstindigenouscovidvaccine #covid19 #covaxin @WHO pic.twitter.com/zN7wefyP5U — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) November 3, 2021

in the month of July, the Bharat Biotech has made an announcement that both, safety as well as efficacy analysis data from Phase 111 clinical trials of its vaccine and it is stated that Covaxin has been demonstrated about 77.8% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 and nearing to 65.2% protection against the new Delta variant.



In July, the Indian Govt has stated to the Rajya Sabha that all documents essential for the WHO's EUL has been successfully submitted by the Bharat Biotech, and the global health body has started the review process. Previous month, the WHO has stated that, it was expecting "one additional piece of information from the pharmaceutical company, Bharat Biotech.

In a series of tweets back then, the WHO had said that, it could not "cut corners" and that the timeframe for its EUL would be dependent on as to how fast the vaccine manufacturers would be able to offer the needed data. The WHO has stated once" information offered would address all questions raised. The organization and the Technical Advisory Group would complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation as to whether to offer emergency use listing to the vaccine.

Apart from Covaxin, the WHO has approved these vaccines for emergency use

-Pfizer-BioNTech,

-US Pharma majors, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna,

-China's Sinopharm

-Oxford AstraZeneca

In an another development, the Bharat Biotech, earlier in the day, has stated that, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin nearing to 12 months starting from the date of manufacture.