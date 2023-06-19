Bharat Kund in Ayodhya to get makeover

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has given its approval to develop Bharat Kund in Ayodhya as part of its plan for makeover of ancient places associated with Lord Ram.

The Ayodhya administration has already completed renovation of Surya Kund, an ancient Sun temple situated around 5 km from the Ram Temple.

"Bharat Kund will be developed on lines of Surya Kund. The significance and glory of the place will be restored and the water body will be revived," said Girishpati Tripathi, Ayodhya mayor.

This project was part of the Ayodhya development plan, he added.

The temple campus, which also has a water body, has been renovated with Rs 24 crore and now, it will host a laser and sound show featuring Lord Ram.