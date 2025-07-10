Live
Bharti Airtel Launches New Rs.189 Prepaid Plan with 21 Days Validity
Highlights
Bharti Airtel introduces a new Rs.189 prepaid plan offering unlimited calls, 1GB data, and 300 SMS for 21 days.
Leading telecom company Bharti Airtel has brought a new prepaid plan. If you recharge with Rs.189, you will get unlimited calls, 1 GB data, and 300 SMS for 21 days.
This plan is available on Airtel's official website and app. It will be useful for users who are waiting for a basic, short-term plan under Rs.200.
This plan will particularly come handy for those who want to keep their number active at a budget price and extend the validity.
It seems that Airtel has brought this plan to compete with such plans available at lower prices on Jio. It is already selling the Rs. 199 plan at a price of less than Rs. 200. It comes with a validity of 28 days. 2GB data and unlimited calls are available.
