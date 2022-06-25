Bhawanipatna : Maoist camp busted, search operation continues

Bhawanipatna : A Maoist camp busted by SOG and DVF in M Rampur police station area of Kalahandi district in Labanagada forest near Mundamaska. According to police sources at around 11:30 am, while the police team was searching the area, CPI (Maoist) cadres started firing with Light Machine Gun (LMG) and other automatic weapons at the police force. The operational party retaliated and fired from Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) and AK-47. Due to heavy counterfire by police, Maoists retracted from their camp.

In a press meet, SP Kalahandi Abhilash said the presence of senior cadres like Nikhil, Bunty, Dasru, Mamata and other cadres in the area (totalling around 30 cadres) are suspected. While searching the area a Maoist camp was busted and during further search two IEDs, one booby trap, detonators, Maoist literature, umbrellas, solar plates, water jerkins, Maoist banners, torch lights, charger, bag, soap, polythene sheets, electric wire, medicines, contraceptive pills and other camp articles were recovered from the abandoned campsite.

Further operations have been intensified in the area. More teams of SOG have been pressed into operations to flush out the Maoists, SP said.