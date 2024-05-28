  • Menu
Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar

Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav on Tuesday campaigned for prominent actor and independent candidate Pawan Singh in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.

Patna: Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav on Tuesday campaigned for prominent actor and independent candidate Pawan Singh in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.

“Pawan Singh is a voice of people. A leader like him is required here. He will become your voice in the Parliament too. I have known him for a long time. He is always helpful to everyone. You must vote for him,” Khesari Lal Yadav said while addressing a gathering at Bikram Inter College in Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.

In a bid to see the popular Bhojpuri actors, a large crowd assembled during the rally. At one point, the crowd became uncontrollable and police had a tough time controlling the crowd.

The voting in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the seventh phase on June 1. Upendra Kushwaha is contesting as an NDA candidate on the ticket of Rashtriya Lok Morcha from the Karakat seat while Rajaram Singh Kushwaha is contesting on the ticket of CPI-ML.

