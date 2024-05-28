Live
- 'Political party is not a private property', NCP takes swipe at Sharad Pawar
- AIFF league committee recommends inviting bids for new IWL team
- OpenAI Board forms Safety and Security Committee led by Altman, others
- Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar
- 'Pakistan can beat any team', says Haris Rauf ahead of 3rd T20I against England
- ECI removes Sandeshkhali SDPO three days before LS polls
- Chelsea close on Enzo Maresca in their hunt for head coach: Report
- Tripura govt to set up Ayurvedic, homeopathy medical colleges soon: CM Saha
- Google introduces new AI features in its Chromebook Plus laptops
- Slowly killing us: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on sugar content, adulteration in food items
Just In
Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar
Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav on Tuesday campaigned for prominent actor and independent candidate Pawan Singh in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.
Patna: Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav on Tuesday campaigned for prominent actor and independent candidate Pawan Singh in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.
“Pawan Singh is a voice of people. A leader like him is required here. He will become your voice in the Parliament too. I have known him for a long time. He is always helpful to everyone. You must vote for him,” Khesari Lal Yadav said while addressing a gathering at Bikram Inter College in Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.
In a bid to see the popular Bhojpuri actors, a large crowd assembled during the rally. At one point, the crowd became uncontrollable and police had a tough time controlling the crowd.
The voting in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency will be held in the seventh phase on June 1. Upendra Kushwaha is contesting as an NDA candidate on the ticket of Rashtriya Lok Morcha from the Karakat seat while Rajaram Singh Kushwaha is contesting on the ticket of CPI-ML.