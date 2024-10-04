Bhubaneswar airport to get new terminal

Bhubaneswar: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said a new terminal at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here is expected to be completed within two years. Speaking at a review meeting on Friday, Naidu said the Centre will grant permission for the construction of the new terminal at Bhubaneswar airport within a month due to increasing footfall.



While the current capacity of Terminal-1 at Bhubaneswar airport is around 40 lakh passengers annually, it has been handling around 50 lakh passengers, he said. “This underscores the urgent need to expand its capacity to accommodate up to 80 lakh passengers per year,” he added.

Naidu also said the ministry will consider the demands to introduce air connectivity from Bhubaneswar to Jammu, Surat, Jaipur and Vizag.