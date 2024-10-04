Live
- India’s foreign exchange reserves cross $700 billion for first time
- Indian specialists to solidify workforce on Russian construction sites
- Essar Energy Transition welcomes UK government's backing of HPP1 project
- Anita Dongre Unveils a Special Barbie Doll in Midnight Bloom Lehenga for Diwali
- President Murmu urges tribal community to prioritise education of children
- Praveen Raj Demands Price, Transparency to Curb Exploitation in Private Hospitals
- Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Temple Committee Oath-Taking Ceremony Attended by Key Leaders.
- Jogulamba Gadwal District Must Lead in Every Health Program: DMHO Dr. Siddappa
- Constable Suspended for Aiding Illegal Transportation of PDS Rice: District SP T. Srinivas Rao
- Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Promises Recognition for Congress Workers at Jogulamba Temple Committee Swearing-In Ceremony.
Just In
Bhubaneswar airport to get new terminal
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said a new terminal at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here is expected to be completed within two years.
Bhubaneswar: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said a new terminal at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here is expected to be completed within two years. Speaking at a review meeting on Friday, Naidu said the Centre will grant permission for the construction of the new terminal at Bhubaneswar airport within a month due to increasing footfall.
While the current capacity of Terminal-1 at Bhubaneswar airport is around 40 lakh passengers annually, it has been handling around 50 lakh passengers, he said. “This underscores the urgent need to expand its capacity to accommodate up to 80 lakh passengers per year,” he added.
Naidu also said the ministry will consider the demands to introduce air connectivity from Bhubaneswar to Jammu, Surat, Jaipur and Vizag.