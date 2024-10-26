Bhubaneswar: Flight services resume

Bhubaneswar: Flight services resumed in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning. Biju Patnaik International Airport here resumed its operation with the first flight landing around 9 am, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi told reporters. The airport operation was suspended from 5 pm on October 24 in view of cyclone Dana which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika around midnight.

Though the airport authorities had decided to suspend services till 9 am on Friday, the operations resumed a bit early as the weather conditions improved, Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan said. The East Coast Railway (ECoR), in a statement, said trains started running as per schedule, barring those cancelled earlier in its jurisdiction.

The ECoR cancelled around 203 trains as a precautionary measure for cyclone Dana.

Trains coming from Visakhapatnam, Howrah and Kharagpur to Bhubaneswar have started running, an ECoR official said. The Railway authorities said trains scheduled to originate from Bhubaneswar and Puri will commence their journey after noon on Friday, except the notified cancelled trains.