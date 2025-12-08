India fined for slow over rate in the second ODI against SA

Visakhapatnam: India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur.

India lost the second ODI against South Africa despite Virat Kohli (102) and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s (105) exceptional efforts with the willow as they posted a daunting total of 358/5.

In reply, Aiden Markram anchored the Proteas innings with a fantastic knock of 110 off 98 balls as South Africa chased down the target with four wickets to spare.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” read ICC’s statement.

Richie Richardson, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, issued the sanction following the ruling that KL Rahul’s team was two overs short of the target once time allowances were accounted for.

Rahul admitted his guilt regarding the offence and agreed to the proposed penalty, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Sam Nogajski, and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal issued the levelled charge.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden century in 50-over cricket, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made half-centuries as India demonstrated their batting strength by defeating South Africa by nine wickets with about 10 overs remaining in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the ACA-VDCA Stadium.

After Kuldeep Yadav (4-41) and Prasidh Krishna (4-66) took four wickets each to help India dismiss South Africa for 270, largely built on a 106 by Quinton de Kock and 48 by Temba Bavuma, Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 116 off 121 balls. Rohit Sharma accelerated to 75 off 73 balls, while Kohli hammered 65 not out off 45 balls as India raced to 271/1 off 39.1 overs in a spectacular batting display to secure a commanding nine-wicket victory.

With this, India won the three-match ODI series 2-1, making a grand comeback with the white ball after being swept aside 0-2 in the Test series. This also marked India's 10th consecutive home ODI series victory.